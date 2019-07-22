After Sara Ali Khan, fans are eagerly waiting to see Ibrahim Ali Khan on the big screen. Saif Ali Khan recently ended his silence on his debut and said that Ibrahim is better looking than him and is a very charming guy. He also said that they are an acting family.

Sara Ali Khan impressed everyone when she made her first on-screen appearance on Koffee With Karan with her dad Saif Ali Khan. This was followed by her back to back successful releases Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh, which gave her an edge over her contemporaries. There was no looking back after that. After Sara’s debut, all eyes are on her brother and Saif’s lookalike Ibrahim Ali Khan.

When quipped about Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut by a news portal, Saif said that he should, he is looking good and is better looking than him. Ibrahim is very charming guy. Sharing that he thinks all his children would be interested in acting, Saif said that they are an acting family as the whole bunch is in the industry.

However, he feels Ibrahim is still young and he should do university first. After he completes his education, they will support him in whatever he wants to do. Earlier this year, Sara Ali Khan treated her fans with some adorable photos featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan from their London holiday. While sharing one of the photos, Sara wrote in the caption that she smiles because he is her brother but she laughs because there is nothing he can do about it.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in upcoming films like Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan and Coolie No. 1 remake opposite Varun Dhawan. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is currently gearing up for the second season of Netflix series Sacred Games. He is also currently shooting for his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman.

