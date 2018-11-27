Nawab of Bollywood is currently riding high after back to back super hit films and a successful TV series. The actor is currently shooting for 2 films simultaneously, Taanaji: The unsung warrior and Hunter along with the second series of Sacred Games.

Nawab of Bollywood is currently riding high after back to back super hit films and a successful TV series. The actor is currently shooting for 2 films simultaneously, Taanaji: The unsung warrior and Hunter along with the second series of Sacred Games. He has little time to make public appearances and that’s why he was not in the headlines for past couple of weeks. However, a photo of Saif Ali Khan, going viral, wearing blood-stained clothes have sent fans into a frenzy. It seems the actor was bleeding profusely after grievously injuring himself. But the truth might be far from it.

At the first sight, what seemed like blood has now come to light was makeup. As per reports, while shooting for Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, the actor was supposed to shoot a scene where he’s injured, and that’s the reality behind the blood-stained clothes of Saif! The actor plays the role of an antagonist in the film.

In an interview recently, Saif had revealed that the film would give viewers the Baahubali feels. He said that he respects Ajay and the way he looks at life. He said that he was happy to be part of such huge historical which will be a screen extravaganza while adding that Ajay was a brilliant producer and the film was right in the modern day context as it contains, patriotism and heroism at the same time.

In his personal life, Saif recently revealed that Kareen calls him beautiful that the one word that makes his day. Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is soon going to make her Hindi film debut with Kedarnath. While everybody knows about Taimur, who’s the favourite of paparazzi.

