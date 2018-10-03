Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is all set to entertain his huge fan following with the upcoming movie Jawani Janeman. Khan's Black Knight Films has joined hands with Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films production house.

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is all set to entertain his huge fan following with the upcoming movie Jawani Janeman. Khan’s Black Knight Films has joined hands with Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films production house. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, the makers will start shooting for the film from 2019. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the good news for Saif Ali Khan fans.

IT'S OFFICIAL… Saif Ali Khan's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films join hands for their first venture together… Titled #JawaniJaneman… Directed by Nitin Kakkar… Starts 2019. pic.twitter.com/0Ny2AzxKdO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2018

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora gives ultra-glamorous twist to Loveyatri’s Chogada trend, watch video

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More