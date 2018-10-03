Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is all set to entertain his huge fan following with the upcoming movie Jawani Janeman. Khan’s Black Knight Films has joined hands with Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films production house. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, the makers will start shooting for the film from 2019. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the good news for Saif Ali Khan fans.
