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Home > Entertainment News > Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary With Unseen Photos; ‘Forever To Go’

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary With Unseen Photos; ‘Forever To Go’

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated 14 years of marriage with unseen photographs, romantic Instagram messages and playful banter as they looked back on their journey together.

Saif Ali Khan - Kareena Kapoor Khan
Saif Ali Khan - Kareena Kapoor Khan

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 15:59 IST

Fourteen years, two children and countless memories later, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are still finding new ways to make their love story Instagram-worthy. The Bollywood couple celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on Friday, October 16, by sharing a series of photographs offering glimpses into their life together, from couple moments and holidays to family memories with their sons, Taimur and Jeh. 

Kareena marked the occasion with a carousel of photographs and a simple but affectionate caption: “Another year around the sun…Forever to go ❤️🌈 @saifalikhanpataudi.” Saif, who recently made his Instagram debut, also shared photographs of his own, giving the anniversary celebrations an extra dose of romance and playful banter. 

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Saif Ali Khan’s Playful Anniversary Post Steals Attention

Saif added his own touch of humour to the celebrations. In one photograph, the actor posed alone with the caption, “Almost perfect, but something is missing….” The next picture featured Kareena alongside him, with Saif writing, “There we go, that’s perfect!!! Happy Anniversary love.” 

Kareena’s post also drew a romantic response from her husband. Commenting on her photographs, Saif wrote, “I wonder what the moon thinks about all this… 😬 Happy anniversary love!!!” The exchange offered fans a glimpse of the couple’s playful dynamic as they marked another year of marriage. 

How Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor’s Love Story Began

Saif and Kareena’s relationship began while they were working together on the 2008 film Tashan. After dating for several years, the actors tied the knot on October 16, 2012, in Mumbai. Their wedding celebrations included traditional ceremonies, following a private registered marriage at Saif’s Bandra residence. 

The couple later welcomed their first son, Taimur Ali Khan, in 2016, followed by their younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan, popularly known as Jeh, in 2021. Over the years, they have offered occasional glimpses of their family life while maintaining a degree of privacy around their children.

The anniversary celebrations also come ahead of their appearance together on Season 5 of The Great Indian Kapil Show, scheduled to premiere on October 17. 

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Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary With Unseen Photos; ‘Forever To Go’
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Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary With Unseen Photos; ‘Forever To Go’

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Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary With Unseen Photos; ‘Forever To Go’

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Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary With Unseen Photos; ‘Forever To Go’
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary With Unseen Photos; ‘Forever To Go’
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary With Unseen Photos; ‘Forever To Go’
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary With Unseen Photos; ‘Forever To Go’
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary With Unseen Photos; ‘Forever To Go’

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