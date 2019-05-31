Bollywood's sexiest couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have left for London last night along with baby Taimur Ali Khan and their airport looks are to die for!

The little prince of Pataudi, Taimur Ali Khan has left for London with parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday night. The adorable family was spotted at the airport and we must say that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are not only giving us couple goals but also fashion goals! While Bebo looks stunning in a white tee, blue denim jeans and a black long overcoat, Saif Ali Khan is stealing the show with his classy look in a light pink shirt with blue denim jeans.

We must say that Saif is looking dapper after the haircut and his stylish walk is to die for! However, since their flight was at midnight, little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan looked very sleepy in the photos. He was dressed in a cute blue night suit and his sleepy eyes and chubby cheeks look adorable!

If media reports are to be believed, the family is going to London for a holiday. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in Veere Di Wedding, will be next seen in Good News co-starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Kareena Kapoor has also been roped in for Karan Johar’s upcoming multi-starrer movie Takht, which will also star Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, among several others.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be next seen in Sacred Games 2 which is a Netflix Original web-series. He will also be seen in movies like Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, Jawani Deewani, and Laal Kaptaan.

Their little baby boy Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most adored and loved celebrity kids and he has his own fan pages. Taimur Ali Khan is extremely popular and is already a social media sensation with a lot of followers across the globe!

