Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor recently spent a sunny day with their son, little Taimur and their ancestral home, Pataudi Palace. The adorable pictures of the family spending quality time together have gone viral on social media.

Recently Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur were captured spending a sunny day at their ancestral Pataudi palace. The photos show Khan posing with his son and wife at different spots at the palace and fans are drooling over the place brimming with architectural marvel. The lush gardens and large halls of the palace make it a dreamy place to live. The nawabs’ palace is situated in Gurugram and was fabricated in the early 1900s.

It is called the Ibrahim Kothi. Formerly it was a Neemrana hotel from 2005 to 2014 before it was undertaken and refurbished by Khan. Reportedly the actor and his family spend their winters in the palace and visit her mother, the veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and his sister Saba Ali Khan who is based in Delhi.

A source revealed that the palace has 150 rooms which include seven dressing rooms, seven bedrooms, seven billiard rooms with large drawing rooms as well as dining rooms. The palace was constructed on the orders of Saif’s grandfather Iftikhar Ali Khan and the design was fabricated by Robert Tor Russell imitating the structure of colonial mansions.

Saif and Kareena currently live in Mumbai with their son Taimur. Saif is currently shooting for the second season of his hit Netflix show Sacred Games while Kareena is shooting for Good News with Akshay Kumar. She will also be seen with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in Karan Johar’s next directorial, Takht.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More