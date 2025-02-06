Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Nannies Give A New Breakthrough As They Identify The Attacker

The authorities have also gathered additional evidence linking Islam to the attack, though they are still awaiting fingerprint reports for further confirmation.

In the ongoing investigation into the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, the Bandra police conducted an Identification Parade (IP) on February 5, 2025, for the accused, Shariful Islam, alias Vijoy Das.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The parade confirmed Islam’s involvement in the incident, with both the complainant and a witness identifying him as the attacker.

Identification Parade Held at Arthur Road Jail

The Identification Parade took place at Arthur Road Jail, with the permission of the Mumbai Suburban Collector. A tehsildar, appointed as the First Magistrate, oversaw the process.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

During the parade, Eliyama Philip, the 56-year-old nanny of Saif Ali Khan’s children, along with another witness, identified Shariful Islam as the person who had attacked them and the actor.

Details of the Attack on Saif Ali Khan

The attack occurred on January 16, when Islam broke into Saif Ali Khan’s residence in the early hours of the morning. According to the police, Islam confronted Eliyama Philip outside Saif’s child’s bedroom and demanded a ransom of ₹1 crore.

When Philip refused, Islam attacked her with a knife, threatening to kill her. As she screamed for help, Saif emerged from his bedroom, catching Islam from behind.

Islam attempted to stab Saif, injuring him in the process. In a brave act of self-defense, Saif fought back, and the attacker fled. Both Philip and another maid who witnessed the attack later confirmed that Islam was the one who carried out the assault during the Identification Parade.

Legal Process and Evidence

The identification parade conducted by the Bandra police is crucial in solidifying the case against Shariful Islam.

A police officer explained that this evidence, recorded in front of the First Magistrate, strengthens the claims against the accused.

The authorities have also gathered additional evidence linking Islam to the attack, though they are still awaiting fingerprint reports for further confirmation.

The investigation continues, and the police remain committed to ensuring justice for Saif Ali Khan and the victims involved in the attack.