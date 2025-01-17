Home
Friday, January 17, 2025
Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Will The Actor Be Shifted From ICU A Day After The Tragic Incident?

Saif sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine, and surgery was performed to remove a 2.5-inch-long knife from the actor's spine and repair his 'leaking spinal fluid'.

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Will The Actor Be Shifted From ICU A Day After The Tragic Incident?

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, who was attacked during a burglary at his Bandra residence, is currently recovering in the ICU.

As per the latest information received from one of the doctors of Lilavati Hospital, the medical team will decide on when to shift Saif from the ICU to the general ward shortly after discussing with the actor’s family.

Saif was attacked by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat at around 2:30 am on Thursday. The incident occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor’s maid at his residence. As Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds.

He was immediately taken to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after being stabbed by the intruder. He underwent surgery under the supervision of a team of doctors there.

Saif sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine, and surgery was performed to remove a 2.5-inch-long knife from the actor’s spine and repair his ‘leaking spinal fluid’.

Earlier, on Thursday night, Saif’s wife Kareena also issued a statement urging fans and media to respect the family’s privacy in difficult time.

“It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage,” Kareena stated.

She further emphasized the overwhelming nature of the constant scrutiny.

“While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time,” the statement read.

(With Inputs From ANI)

bollywood saif ali khan

