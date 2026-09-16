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Home > Entertainment News > Saif Ali Khan Makes Ganpati Idol With Son Jeh — Kareena Kapoor Shares Heartwarming Glimpse Of Their Eco-Friendly Bappa

Saif Ali Khan Makes Ganpati Idol With Son Jeh — Kareena Kapoor Shares Heartwarming Glimpse Of Their Eco-Friendly Bappa

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a glimpse of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home, revealing that son Jeh made a handmade Ganpati idol with help from father Saif Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan Making Ganpati Ji Moorti (Image: Instagram)
Saif Ali Khan Making Ganpati Ji Moorti (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 07:56 IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave her fans a sneak peek at how she celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with her family, but the real attraction was the father-son bonding experience. The actress posted photos of Saif Ali Khan creating a handmade Ganpati idol along with their young son Jeh Ali Khan.

Eco-friendliness was part of their celebration as well, since they chose a handmade clay idol of Ganpati.

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Kareena Kapoor Shares Jeh’s Handmade Ganpati

As Kareena wished her fans a happy and tranquil Ganesh Chaturthi, she also posted some pictures of Ganpati idol on her Instagram Stories. In one of the pictures, one could see Saif sitting on the floor in a white kurta pyjama and shaping the idol out of clay. In another picture, one could see what a cute story was behind the whole celebration – the idol was made by Jeh, who is only five years old.

Kareena proudly captioned the pictures, “Made by my Jeh Baba ❤️ Wishing everyone a happy and peaceful Ganesh Chaturthi!”

Saif Ali Khan Helps Jeh Make Bappa

Although the first picture might have left people with the impression that Saif was preparing the idol himself, Kareena’s second photo revealed that it was actually little Jeh who had sculpted the clay idol. Both the father and son seemed to be busy making the clay idol, which meant that the festival had become their own private family festival, instead of just bringing back a pre-made Bappa.

The handmade clay idol brought an eco-friendly aspect to the festival, according to many of the reports that accompanied Kareena’s pictures.

A Glimpse Inside Saif And Kareena’s Family Celebration

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012, and they have two sons named Taimur and Jeh. Though the duo often ends up making the news because of their public appearances, at times Kareena has also made sure that her fans get a sneak peek into their private life through their social media accounts.

This time around, instead of organizing an extravagant Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, they chose something more private and made sure that Saif spends time with his son.

Why Jeh’s Ganpati Idol Stole The Spotlight

However, the sweetest part about this post by Kareena was the fact that she dedicated this idol to her little boy. Her caption which read, “Made by my Jeh Baba” made this one more than just another festival post from celebrities but a peek into their celebration.

It gave fans an insight into Saif and Jeh’s creation during Ganesh Chaturthi.

ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh Vs Haiwaan Box Office Collection: Rs 2 Crore Film Nears Rs 300 Crore While Akshay-Saif Starrer Struggles — What Went Wrong?

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Saif Ali Khan Makes Ganpati Idol With Son Jeh — Kareena Kapoor Shares Heartwarming Glimpse Of Their Eco-Friendly Bappa
Tags: kareena kapoorSaif Ali Khan

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Saif Ali Khan Makes Ganpati Idol With Son Jeh — Kareena Kapoor Shares Heartwarming Glimpse Of Their Eco-Friendly Bappa

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Saif Ali Khan Makes Ganpati Idol With Son Jeh — Kareena Kapoor Shares Heartwarming Glimpse Of Their Eco-Friendly Bappa
Saif Ali Khan Makes Ganpati Idol With Son Jeh — Kareena Kapoor Shares Heartwarming Glimpse Of Their Eco-Friendly Bappa
Saif Ali Khan Makes Ganpati Idol With Son Jeh — Kareena Kapoor Shares Heartwarming Glimpse Of Their Eco-Friendly Bappa
Saif Ali Khan Makes Ganpati Idol With Son Jeh — Kareena Kapoor Shares Heartwarming Glimpse Of Their Eco-Friendly Bappa
Saif Ali Khan Makes Ganpati Idol With Son Jeh — Kareena Kapoor Shares Heartwarming Glimpse Of Their Eco-Friendly Bappa

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