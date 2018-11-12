The team of Sacred Games two has already started shooting and the audience can't wait to know the deets. The sequel of one of the most famous Indian webseries is going to be a big deal for obvious reasons. Adding up to the excitement of fans, the makers will be introducing a new female character this season. This character will add all the drama needed to the storyline of the series.

The team of Sacred Games two has already started shooting and the audience can’t wait to know the deets. The sequel of one of the most famous Indian web series is going to be a big deal for obvious reasons. The team has already started with the production of the second instalment and some of the inside details will leave you even more excited. Everyone who has watched the series knows that Radhika Apte’s character died in the last season but we have a news related to this for you.

BollywoodLife revealed in its reports that the makers will be introducing a new character to the series this time. The character will add all the drama needed to the storyline of the series. Now, many of the reports state that the makers want Amruta Subhash to play that role. Amruta has been a National-award winning actress who will be seen playing an important role in the second season of Sacred games.

Well, there has not been any revealations about the nature of the character or the any details, but some of the speculations state that Amruta might be paired alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character. Nawazuddin plays the role of Ganesh Gaitonde in the series. As a matter of fact, both the actors have also shared screens earlier. In Raman Raghav 2.0, Subhash played the role of his on-screen sister and now, their renunion will be worth a watch. Amruta has been a part a many Marathi movie and has also bagged a Nation Award for her performance in Shwaas.

Not just Amruta, the makers have also pitched in one more star to increase the craziness. Gangs of Wasseypur fame Bhupesh SIngh will also be essaying a prominent role in this season.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More