Saif Ali Khan on Taimur: Little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most sensational star kids and is paparazzi favourite! In a recent interview, his daddy Saif Ali Khan revealed some interesting details about the little munchkin.

Saif Ali Khan on Taimur: We all know that Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little baby boy Taimur Ali Khan is an Internet sensation and he is the first star kid who has such a massive fan following on social media that he has his own fan clubs and fan pages. Talking about the same, Saif Ali Khan in a recent interview said that since he lives with the biggest Internet sensation—Taimur Ali Khan aka Tim Tim, he also gets snapped very often as paparazzi is always outside his house waiting to click pictures of his son Taimur Ali Khan.

Now isn’t that too cute? Saif Ali Khan also revealed that whenever he asks the 2-year-old munchkin about the media, he immediately points out of the window showing where the media and cameras are. Talking about nurturing Taimur Ali Khan in the correct manner, Saif Ali Khan said that although during the day time Taimur is playing around in the house but later in the evening after Saif and Kareena light up some candles and dim the light, Taimur loves to sit with his parents quietly drinking his milk and relaxing with his parents.

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most loved celebrity kids who has become a social media star.

