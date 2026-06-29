Saif Ali Khan Reveals How He and Kareena Kapoor Are Raising Taimur and Jeh With an Inclusive View of Religion: ‘There’s One God…’

Saif Ali Khan has opened up about the values he hopes to pass on to his sons, Taimur and Jehangir, revealing that conversations about religion are a regular part of family life. Speaking at the We Women London Edition, the actor said he encourages his children to look beyond religious labels and focus on the common values shared across faiths. “I tell them there’s one God, and He has many names,” Saif said, explaining that different religions may worship in different ways, but their core teachings often revolve around compassion, forgiveness and respect for others.

The actor admitted that he does not consider himself deeply religious. Instead, he said his beliefs have been shaped by the open-minded upbringing he received from his mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, and that he is trying to carry the same philosophy forward with his own children. “If your religion talks about love and forgiveness towards your fellow human beings, then that’s it,” he said.

A childhood shaped by many faiths

Saif also reflected on his own early years, saying he grew up in an environment where different religions were embraced rather than separated. He recalled studying in Christian institutions where school days began with chapel prayers. Students, he said, also recited prayers from other faiths and celebrated festivals such as Christmas and Diwali with equal enthusiasm. That exposure, according to the actor, helped him understand that religious diversity could be celebrated instead of feared.

His comments come at a time when conversations around identity and faith continue to occupy public discourse, making his emphasis on coexistence particularly noteworthy.

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The answer from Taimur that surprised Saif

One of the lighter moments during the session came when Saif shared a recent conversation with his nine-year-old son, Taimur. Curious to know how his son understood the subject, Saif asked him what he believed was the difference between religion and methodology. Taimur’s response caught him off guard.

“In religion, we pray, and in methodology, we don’t,” the youngster replied. Saif described it as “a good answer”, adding that discussions like these happen often at home. He credited both his mother and wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, for nurturing an atmosphere where questions are welcomed and spirituality is approached with openness rather than rigid rules.

Saif and Kareena’s journey together

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan first grew close while filming Tashan in 2007. Their friendship soon turned into a relationship, and after nearly five years of dating, they married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on October 16, 2012. Over the years, the couple has become one of Bollywood’s most closely followed families. Their sons, Taimur and Jehangir (popularly known as Jeh), frequently make headlines, though both parents have consistently spoken about giving them as normal a childhood as possible despite growing up in the public eye.

What’s next for Saif Ali Khan?

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of Hum Hindustani, directed by Rahul Dholakia. The Netflix film also features Pratik Gandhi, Deepak Dobriyal, Mimi Chakraborty, Sarika and Shraddha Dangar. He also has Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Saiyami Kher, in the pipeline. Most recently, the actor was seen in Kartavya, which premiered on Netflix.

With his latest remarks, however, it is not his film career but his parenting philosophy that has struck a chord—one rooted in empathy, curiosity and the belief that, regardless of tradition, humanity comes first.