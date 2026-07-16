Saif Ali Khan Reveals How Sharmila Tagore’s Advice Led Him To Omkara; One Phone Call That Changed His Career

Some career-defining moments happen after years of planning. For Saif Ali Khan, one arrived within minutes of a conversation with his mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. In a recent interaction with IMDb, Saif looked back at how he landed the iconic role of Langda Tyagi in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara (2006), widely regarded as one of the finest performances of his career. The actor revealed that he was shooting in Jaipur when Sharmila encouraged him to explore Shakespeare on screen.

“She told me, ‘You’re becoming an interesting actor. You should do Shakespeare.’ I said, ‘That’d be great if I could.’ Then she suggested, ‘You should do Othello,'” Saif recalled. Moments later, his phone rang. “It was Vishal Bhardwaj. He said, ‘I’m thinking of doing Shakespeare… Othello.’ I was stunned,” the actor said.

Why Vishal Bhardwaj didn’t cast Saif as Othello

Saif initially assumed Bhardwaj wanted him to play Othello, the role that eventually became Omkara Shukla, played by Ajay Devgn in the critically acclaimed adaptation of Shakespeare’s Othello. However, the filmmaker had something else in mind.

“I asked him, ‘Should I play Othello?’ He said, ‘No, no, you’re too handsome to play Othello.’ Then he offered me the role of Langda Tyagi,” Saif said with a laugh. Curious about the unusual casting choice, Saif asked Bhardwaj what made him think of him for such a dark, manipulative character. The director revealed that it was Saif’s performance in Dil Chahta Hai that convinced him he had the range to pull it off, a response that surprised the actor.

A role that changed Saif’s image

Released in 2006, Omkara was Vishal Bhardwaj’s acclaimed adaptation of Shakespeare’s Othello. Featuring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi and Bipasha Basu, the film earned widespread praise for its performances. Saif’s portrayal of the scheming Langda Tyagi marked a turning point in his career, winning him several awards and redefining him as a serious performer beyond his romantic-comedy image.

The actor will next be seen in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, alongside Akshay Kumar. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11, 2026.