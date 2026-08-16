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Home > Entertainment News > Saif Ali Khan Reveals Taimur And Jeh’s Fears Over Global Wars: ‘I Tell Them, The Army Is Protecting Us’

Saif Ali Khan Reveals Taimur And Jeh’s Fears Over Global Wars: ‘I Tell Them, The Army Is Protecting Us’

During his Independence Day visit to Uri as part of NDTV’s Jai Jawan, Saif Ali Khan opened up about how his sons Taimur and Jeh have started asking questions about wars around the world and their safety.

Saif Ali Khan (Photo:X)
Saif Ali Khan (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-08-16 21:33 IST

Saif Ali Khan has offered a glimpse into a more personal side of his family life, revealing that his sons, Taimur and Jeh, have become increasingly aware of conflicts around the world. The actor spoke about their concerns while visiting Uri in Jammu and Kashmir for NDTV’s Jai Jawan programme on India’s 80th Independence Day. Saif spent time with Indian Army personnel, shared a meal with them and experienced aspects of life along the sensitive border region.

Speaking to the soldiers, Saif said his children often ask him about the wars they see and hear about, including whether the situation could worsen. “My children ask me about the many wars that are going on in the world right now. They feel scared too,” Saif said. He recalled their questions about who was protecting them and what might happen next. His response, he said, is simple: “The Army is protecting us.” He added that his children also salute the soldiers and that his family is proud of their service.

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Saif Ali Khan On Kashmir: ‘One Of The Most Beautiful Areas’

The actor also spoke about his connection with Kashmir and acknowledged the region’s sensitive nature. Saif described Kashmir as one of the most beautiful parts of India, while expressing a wish that people from across the country could visit the region more freely and comfortably.

His Uri visit also included a stop at the Kaman Aman Setu, a strategically significant location near the Line of Control. He interacted with soldiers, joined them for meals and even cooked pooris in the Army cookhouse.

Saif Ali Khan’s Next Film Is Haiwaan With Akshay Kumar

On the professional front, Saif is gearing up for Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan and co-starring Akshay Kumar. The psychological thriller marks the actors’ reunion nearly two decades after Tashan. Haiwaan is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 11, 2026. 

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Saif Ali Khan Reveals Taimur And Jeh’s Fears Over Global Wars: ‘I Tell Them, The Army Is Protecting Us’
Tags: Jeh Ali Khankareena kapoorSaif Ali Khantaimur ali khan

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Saif Ali Khan Reveals Taimur And Jeh’s Fears Over Global Wars: ‘I Tell Them, The Army Is Protecting Us’

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Saif Ali Khan Reveals Taimur And Jeh’s Fears Over Global Wars: ‘I Tell Them, The Army Is Protecting Us’
Saif Ali Khan Reveals Taimur And Jeh’s Fears Over Global Wars: ‘I Tell Them, The Army Is Protecting Us’
Saif Ali Khan Reveals Taimur And Jeh’s Fears Over Global Wars: ‘I Tell Them, The Army Is Protecting Us’
Saif Ali Khan Reveals Taimur And Jeh’s Fears Over Global Wars: ‘I Tell Them, The Army Is Protecting Us’

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