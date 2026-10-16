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Home > Entertainment News > Saif Ali Khan Says Kareena Kapoor’s Bedtime Habit Makes Their Bedroom Smell Like A Dhaba; Here’s Why

Saif Ali Khan Says Kareena Kapoor’s Bedtime Habit Makes Their Bedroom Smell Like A Dhaba; Here’s Why

Saif Ali Khan joked that Kareena Kapoor Khan’s habit of rubbing ghee on her feet before bed makes their bedroom smell like a dhaba. The revelation features in the promo for their joint appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Saif Ali Khan Says Kareena Kapoor’s Bedtime Habit Makes Their Bedroom Smell Like A Dhaba
Saif Ali Khan Says Kareena Kapoor’s Bedtime Habit Makes Their Bedroom Smell Like A Dhaba

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 18:41 IST

Saif Ali Khan has revealed a rather unexpected detail about life with Kareena Kapoor Khan, and it involves desi ghee. During a promotional clip for The Great Indian Kapil Show, the actor joked that their bedroom smells like a roadside dhaba at night because Kareena rubs ghee on her feet before going to sleep. The remark left host Kapil Sharma and the audience amused. 

The couple, who celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on October 16, will appear together on the Netflix comedy show. In the promo, their conversation about food, skincare and the secret behind their youthful appearance takes an unexpected turn when Saif reveals Kareena’s nighttime routine. 

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Saif Ali Khan Reveals Kareena Kapoor’s Love For Ghee

The exchange begins with Kapil asking Saif and Kareena how they continue to look fresh despite being married for 14 years. Saif credits ghee, while Kareena explains that it is regularly used in their household.

“We have ghee, our kids eat it,” Kareena says, speaking about the family’s eating habits. Saif then adds that Kareena’s relationship with the traditional Indian ingredient goes beyond food.

The actor reveals that Kareena also rubs ghee on her feet at night. Kareena agrees and suggests that the practice helps her sleep well, turning the conversation into a playful exchange between the couple. 

‘Our Bedroom Smells Like A Dhaba’: Saif’s Hilarious Remark

Saif delivers the punchline by joking about the smell the ghee leaves behind. “Aap socho itni acchi romantic baat ki humare bedroom mein dhaba jaisa smell aaraha hai raat ko,” he says, describing the irony of a romantic moment being accompanied by a dhaba-like smell.

Kapil joins in with his own jokes, making the conversation even funnier. The promo offers a glimpse of the couple’s playful chemistry, with Saif teasing Kareena about a habit she appears to enjoy. 

When Will Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Appear On The Show?

The couple’s appearance marks their first joint outing on The Great Indian Kapil Show. The episode is scheduled to stream on Netflix on Saturday, October 17, 2026. The promo comes on the same day that Saif and Kareena marked 14 years of marriage. 

Saif and Kareena married on October 16, 2012, in Mumbai, after dating for several years. They are parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh, and have often given fans glimpses of their family life through interviews and social media posts. 

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Saif Ali Khan Says Kareena Kapoor’s Bedtime Habit Makes Their Bedroom Smell Like A Dhaba; Here’s Why
Tags: kareena kapoor khanSaif Ali Khan

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Saif Ali Khan Says Kareena Kapoor’s Bedtime Habit Makes Their Bedroom Smell Like A Dhaba; Here’s Why

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Saif Ali Khan Says Kareena Kapoor’s Bedtime Habit Makes Their Bedroom Smell Like A Dhaba; Here’s Why

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Saif Ali Khan Says Kareena Kapoor’s Bedtime Habit Makes Their Bedroom Smell Like A Dhaba; Here’s Why
Saif Ali Khan Says Kareena Kapoor’s Bedtime Habit Makes Their Bedroom Smell Like A Dhaba; Here’s Why
Saif Ali Khan Says Kareena Kapoor’s Bedtime Habit Makes Their Bedroom Smell Like A Dhaba; Here’s Why
Saif Ali Khan Says Kareena Kapoor’s Bedtime Habit Makes Their Bedroom Smell Like A Dhaba; Here’s Why
Saif Ali Khan Says Kareena Kapoor’s Bedtime Habit Makes Their Bedroom Smell Like A Dhaba; Here’s Why

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