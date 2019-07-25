The upcoming revenge drama Laal Kaptaan will not be released on September 6 now. Makers of the film have postponed the Saif Ali Khan starrer because of many movies which are slated to release in the month of August and September. The new date has not been announced yet.

Filmmakers of Laal Kaptaan have decided to postpone the release date of the movie. Saif Ali Khan starrer Laal Kaptaan has been making headlines for two years now and recently makers of the film have decided not to release the movie on September 6. The reason for pushing the movie ahead from its original date is because of multiple movies releasing in the month of August and September.

Laal Kaptaan is helmed by director Navdeep Singh and apart from Nawab Saif, the movie features Manav Vij, Deepak Dobriyal, Zoya Hussain and Saurabh Sachdeva. Saif will be seen playing the role of Naga Sandhu in the revenge drama.

Many Bollywood movies are releasing in the month of August and September including Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and John Abraham’s Batla House Encounter which are set to hot the box office on this Independence day August 15. Recently, the release date of Shradha Kapoor starrer Saahu was changed from August 15 to August 30. Due to which the release date of Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore has been shifted to September 6. Now producer Aanand L Rai has decided to release Laal Kaptaan later so that the movie doesn’t clash with any other film and can get enough screens on the new date.

Apart from that, the filmmakers said a little bit of patchwork is yet to be completed. Actor Saif is currently working in London for this next film Jawaani Jaaneman. Laal Kaptam is a crucial film and the makers of the film don’t want to compromise on the quality. Fans are really keen to watch the film after the first poster of the movie was released.

Meanwhile, Saif in the upcoming film will be seen playing the role of Alaia’s father. Other than that, Saif will be seen in his upcoming Netflix original web series named Sacred Games alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin and other. The show is set to release on August 15, 2019.

