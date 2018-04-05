Superstar Salman Khan and the star cast of Hum Saath Saath Hain on Thursday arrived in Jodhpur where the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court will announce the verdict in the 1998 black buck poaching case against the stars for killing two blackbucks. The prosecution has failed to prove the allegations. It engaged in tampering and fabricating evidence and documents as well as roping in fake witnesses to prove its case, Salman Khan's counsel was quoted saying.

Tiger Zinda Hai actor was accused of killing 2 blackbucks on the intervening night of 1-2 October in 1998 in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur during the shooting of blockbuster Hum Saath Saath Hain. While the actor is facing the charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act other actors have been booked under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. The maximum punishment under Section 51 is likely to be 6 years.

Public Prosecutor Bhawani Singh Bhati was quoted saying, “All of them were in a Gypsy car that night, with Salman Khan in the driving seat. He, on spotting a herd of black bucks, shot at and killed two of them.” With the adequate evidence against the actors he further added, “But on being spotted and chased, they fled from the spot leaving the dead animals there.”

Salman Khan’s counsel H M Saraswat denied the allegation and said there are several loopholes in the prosecution’s story which have also failed to prove the case. “Prosecution has failed to prove the allegations. It engaged in tampering and fabricating evidence and documents as well as roping in fake witnesses to prove its case,” he said. He further added, “It even failed to prove that the blackbucks were killed by gunshots. Hence, such investigation cannot be trusted.”

