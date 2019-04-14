Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan who often refuses to click a picture with son Taimur Ali Khan, was quoted saying that our kids shouldn’t be subjected to media attention. The actor believes that as a father, he as the right to choose to not pose for the cameras when he has Taimur Ali Khan with him or to inform the photographers that the constant flashes can hurt his eyes.

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most famous star-kid. The cutie pie of Tinsel town is often spotted having fun with his parents or friends by the shutterbugs who barely miss a chance of clicking his candid photos. Be it the airport, school or his cousin’s house, Taimur Ali Khan is the Internet sensation who has millions of followers. Soon after the speculations of Saif Ali Khan filing complaint against paparazzi went viral, Sacred Games actor was quoted saying that he did not initiate any police complaint against the photographers.

The actor said that he and Kareena live in a respectable residential area. They are the part of the larger community, thereby they do have a responsibility to emotionally support their neighbours when they feel disturbance to them is being caused and to be fair, their sentiments are understandable. He further added, he has a very respectful relationship with the paparazzi, it should be understood that kids have a right to grow up.

Well, Saif Ali Khan believes that as a father, he has the right to choose to not pose for the cameras when he has Taimur Ali Khan with him or to inform the photographers that the constant flashes can hurt his eyes. We have to live with the attention and we accept that. But our kids shouldn’t be subjected to it, said Saif Ali Khan.

After Bazaar, Saif Ali Khan is all set to entertain his huge fan following with a romantic comedy film titled Dil Bechara. Mukesh Chhabra directorial Dil Bechara stars Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. Bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, Dil Bechara is the Hindi adaption movie of The Fault In Our Stars. Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing Peter Van Houten in the movie that is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 29, this year.

Besides Dil Bechara, Saif Ali Khan will feature in Om Raut’s directorial. Ajay Devgn,. Kajol, Jagapati Babu and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior is bankrolled by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banners of Ajay Devgn FFilms and T-Series. Based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a military leader in the Maratha Empire will hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.

