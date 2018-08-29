Saif Ali Khan is looking totally unrecognisable in his new avatar for his upcoming film Hunter. The movie is helmed by NH 10 director Navdeep Singh and also portrays Sonakshi Sinha and R Madhavan in lead roles. Here's take a look at Saif Ali Khan's new avatar from his upcoming movie Hunter and tell us what do you think about it!

Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan is currently on a roll. After grabbing headlines with his remarkable performance in Netflix India Originals series Sacred Games, Nawab of Pataudi is all set to try his luck in another challenging role. For the past few years, Saif has been a part of films that either follow an unconventional storyline or portrays him in a challenging role. It seems that the actor is once again preparing to mesmerise his fans with his upcoming project and his avatar from the film is totally substantiating the facts that have been written above.

First, you need to take a look at Saif Ali Khan’s new avatar from his upcoming movie Hunter.

Ferocious, isn’t it? The above picture has been doing the rounds on social media as it is something really new for Saif’s followers. Donning a red and black jacket paired with dhoti, Saif is looking totally unrecognisable. With those kohled eyes and dreadlocks tied up with a ripped bandana, it is a bit difficult to believe that it is actually Saif Ali Khan. Looking at the picture, we can totally imagine that the actor is on his way to give a great shot with those savage expressions on his face.

Saif’s savage avatar is for his forthcoming film Hunter, which is helmed by director Navdeep Singh. Saif has transformed into a Naga Sadhu for his role in the movie. Ever since the photo has surfaced on several social media sites, Saif Ali Khan’s followers are busy sharing the photo on different fan pages. If reports to be believed, the film also portrays Sonakshi Sinha and R Madhavan in the lead roles.

Earlier during an interview, Saif has revealed that the role is one of the most ambitious roles till date. He had then revealed that his role is almost like an animal, who fights for his rights.

