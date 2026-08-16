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Home > Entertainment News > Saif Ali Khan Turns 56: Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Forever Ride Or Die’ Birthday Wish Comes With Unseen Vacation Photos

Saif Ali Khan Turns 56: Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Forever Ride Or Die’ Birthday Wish Comes With Unseen Vacation Photos

Saif Ali Khan turned 56 on August 16, and Kareena Kapoor marked the occasion with a rare set of unseen holiday pictures, a playful birthday message and a nostalgic Tashan connection.

Saif Ali Khan- Kareena Kapoor (Photo:X)
Saif Ali Khan- Kareena Kapoor (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-08-16 15:57 IST

Saif Ali Khan’s 56th birthday came with a glimpse into the more private side of his life with Kareena Kapoor. On Sunday, August 16, Kareena shared a series of previously unseen photographs from their vacation, giving fans a look at the couple away from the usual paparazzi spotlight. The pictures capture the two enjoying a boat ride, posing together and taking a long drive. There are also quieter family moments, including Saif spending time with sons Taimur and Jeh, before the post ends on a playful mirror selfie.

Alongside the photographs, Kareena wrote, “Happy Birthday to my forever ride or die… how boring would life be without you… This insta post pictures are all approved by him; loves it when I post his pictures

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Take a look at the Instagram post here

Why Kareena chose a Tashan song for Saif’s birthday

There was also a nostalgic touch to the post. Kareena added Tashan’s “Dil Dance Maare” as the background track, a fitting choice considering the 2008 film holds a special place in their relationship. Saif and Kareena fell in love while working on Tashan. After dating for several years, they married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on October 16, 2012.  The couple later welcomed their sons, Taimur in 2016 and Jeh in 2021.

What’s next for Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor?

Saif remains active on both the big screen and in streaming projects. He is set to appear alongside Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan, with the film scheduled for a September 11 theatrical release.

Kareena, meanwhile, is gearing up for Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 18. For now, however, it was Saif’s birthday, and Kareena’s candid holiday album that stole the spotlight.

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Saif Ali Khan Turns 56: Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Forever Ride Or Die’ Birthday Wish Comes With Unseen Vacation Photos
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Saif Ali Khan Turns 56: Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Forever Ride Or Die’ Birthday Wish Comes With Unseen Vacation Photos

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Saif Ali Khan Turns 56: Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Forever Ride Or Die’ Birthday Wish Comes With Unseen Vacation Photos

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Saif Ali Khan Turns 56: Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Forever Ride Or Die’ Birthday Wish Comes With Unseen Vacation Photos
Saif Ali Khan Turns 56: Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Forever Ride Or Die’ Birthday Wish Comes With Unseen Vacation Photos
Saif Ali Khan Turns 56: Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Forever Ride Or Die’ Birthday Wish Comes With Unseen Vacation Photos
Saif Ali Khan Turns 56: Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Forever Ride Or Die’ Birthday Wish Comes With Unseen Vacation Photos

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