Saif Ali Khan’s New Money Move: Actor To Earn Rs 22.76 Lakh Every Month From Mumbai Offices

Actor Saif Ali Khan is adding a substantial rental income stream to his real estate portfolio. The actor has leased two commercial office units in Mumbai’s Andheri East to fintech company Durva Fintech Private Limited for a starting monthly rent of Rs 22.76 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix and reported by Hindustan Times.

The five-year deal is notable not just for the monthly rent but also for the scale of the investment behind it. Saif purchased the two office units for a combined Rs 30.75 crore in November 2025, and the latest agreement puts the commercial property to work as a rental asset.

Saif Ali Khan’s Rs 22.76 Lakh Monthly Rental Deal

The leased premises are located at Kanakia Wall Street in Chakala, Andheri East, and cover a combined 5,692 sq ft of RERA carpet area. The agreement was registered on September 29, 2026, for a term running from May 10, 2026, to May 9, 2031. The starting rent works out to around Rs 400 per sq ft per month.

The tenant, Durva Fintech Private Limited, has also agreed to an annual rent escalation of 5%. The agreement provides for a two-month rent-free period for interior fit-outs, with rent payments commencing on July 10, 2026.

How Much Will Saif Ali Khan Earn From The Property?

According to the registered agreement, the total licence fee over the five years is expected to exceed Rs 14.6 crore, excluding applicable GST. The tenant has also paid an interest-free security deposit of approximately Rs 2.36 crore, equivalent to more than 10 months of the starting rent.

The 5% annual increase means the monthly rent will rise over the duration of the agreement. The property therefore gives Saif a potential long-term income stream beyond his work in films, although the rental figures do not account for taxes, maintenance or other ownership-related costs.

Saif Ali Khan Bought The Office Units For Rs 30.75 Crore

Saif acquired the two commercial units in November 2025 from Apicore Pharmaceuticals Private Limited. Property records show that the combined purchase price was Rs 30.75 crore. The offices are part of Kanakia Wall Street, a commercial development in Andheri East, an area with established corporate and business activity.

The latest lease marks a new development in the actor’s commercial property investments. Saif and Durva Fintech Private Limited could not be reached for comment, according to Hindustan Times.

Saif Ali Khan’s Real Estate Portfolio

Apart from his commercial investment, Saif owns residential property in Mumbai, including his apartment in Bandra West. He purchased the Satguru Sharan apartment in April 2012 for Rs 23.5 crore, according to property records cited by Hindustan Times.

The Andheri lease highlights how commercial property can provide recurring income alongside an actor’s primary profession. In Saif’s case, the five-year agreement combines a substantial monthly rent with annual escalation, turning the office units he bought last year into a longer-term rental investment.