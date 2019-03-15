Saina biopic: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor has walked out of Saina biopic citing date reasons. Parineeti Chopra, who is currently awaiting the release of Kesari, has stepped in the shoes of Shraddha. The development has been confirmed by film producer Bhushan Kumar.

Saina biopic: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is on a roll in the Indian film industry. With impending films like Street Dancer, Chhichore, Baaghi 2 and Saina, the actor is one of the most sought-after actors at the moment. Due to her hectic schedule, Shraddha Kapoor has walked out of Saina biopic and has been replaced by Parineeti Chopra, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Kesari’s release.

Sharing insider details, a source has told an entertainment portal that despite several efforts to accommodate the date for Saina biopic, it couldn’t happen and Shraddha decided to walk out of the film with mutual consent. The source added that Parineeti loved the script and will soon start prepping for the film.

Producer Bhushan Kumar confirmed the development and said that the makers want to wrap up the shooting of the film by year end and it is a mutual decision. Welcoming Parineeti on-board, he said that Saina has made every Indian proud and they cannot wait to take her story out in the world.

Helmed by Amol Gupte, the first look of Shraddha Kapoor as Saina was released earlier this year. The actor had also trained with the badminton player to perfect her game. Along with Kesari opposite Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra will also be seen in Jabariya Jodi opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Arjun Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More