After much anticipation, the first look of Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor from her upcoming film Saina is finally out. In the film, Shraddha Kapoor will be essaying the role of ace Badminton player Saina Nehwal. Looking at the first look of the film, Shraddha Kapoor as Saina Nehwal looks determined to win.

After the success of horror-comedy Stree opposite Rajkummar Rao and Batti Gul Meter Chalu opposite Shahid Kapoor, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor has made a swift transition into the character of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. Taking the audience by a huge surprise, Shraddha took to her official Instagram account on September 29 to share her first look from the film.

Dressing in the sports attire with a badminton racquet in her hand, Shraddha looks the mirror image of Saina and definitely looks determined to win the match and ace her character on-screen. It was only recently that Shraddha took the challenge and started shooting for the film.

Speaking about the film in an earlier interview, Shraddha had stated that the player is the country’s sweetheart, champion as well as a youth icon. With this, she added that it is a challenging role as it requires an immense amount of transformation.

With this, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saina Nehwal’s biopic has been added to a list of biopics that are based on sports personalities and are scheduled to release in 2019. From Ranveer Singh’s 83 based on Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev to Harshvardhan Kapoor-starrer biopic on Olympic-winning professional shooter Abhinav Bindra. Directed by Amole Gupte and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, the release date of the film has not been revealed yet.

Check out other photos of Shraddha Kapoor as Saina Nehwal:

