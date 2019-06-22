Saina Nehwal biopic: Bollywood actor Manav Kaul, who last appeared in Badla with Taapsee Pannu, is all set to appear as a coach in Saina Nehwal's biopic. The film also features Parineeti Chopra as Saina, who is currently leaving no stone unturned to prepare for her role in the film.

Saina Nehwal biopic: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is currently gearing up for her upcoming film which is a biopic based on Saina Nehwal. From a long time, the actor has been practicing hard to match her character. Recently, the reports revealed that actor and director Manav Kaul has been finalized to play the role of a coach in the biopic. Reports also reveal that Manav’s role in the film will be a combination to all those coaches under whom Saina trained herself from her starting stage.

Sources reveal that the makers felt that Manav will suit the character and moreover, Manav has already begun with the preparations of his role and has also started researching more for the character. The shoot of the film is likely to begin in October.

Manav gained recognition when he appeared in the role of Vidya Balan’s husband in the film Tumhari Sulu in 2017. Post to which he also appeared in Badla with Taapsse Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan. Moreover, he was also seen in Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai?

Talking about Parineeti Chopra, she has already begun with the preparations and recently revealed that she is still learning badminton. Her routine includes: getting up at 5 and working out. Moreover, she is also practicing badminton regularly by booking sessions at the courts where there are no distractions. In an interview, the actor revealed that she will be following the same routine for the next nine months and will try her best to do justice with her role.

Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor was chosen for the role but for reasons, she got replaced with Parineeti Chopra. Moreover, the actor will be next seen in Jabariya Jodi with Sidharth Malhotra.

