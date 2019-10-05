Saina Nehwal biopic: After shooting for The Girl On The Train, Parineeti Chopra will kickstart the shoot for Saina Nehwal biopic after Dussehra. Read the details here–

Saina Nehwal biopic: It seems that rather than astonishing fans with innovative and interesting storylines, the filmmakers are focussing more on entertaining the audience with biopics. Now, you must be wondering about the reason behind choosing for biopics, this may be possible that filmmakers want to play in their comfort zone and deliver something expected.

From a long time, there has been a list of biopics, which has been announced recently like– Shakuntala Devi, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, Prithviraj, Gunjan Saxena, Sardar Udham Singh. Among which one such biopic is based on badminton player Saina Nehwal. For the film, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra will be stepping into the shoes of Saina Nehwal. Reports revealed that Ishaaqzaade actor has been training for a long time and is practising the sport on a daily basis. Recently, a report revealed that Parineeti will be kickstarting with the first schedule after Dussehra.

There is no doubt in saying that Parineeti Chopra is among the most versatile actors and has always opted for projects which bring her out of her comfort zone. Whether it is stepping into the role of a quirky girl in a rom-com or playing an intense role, Parineeti knows what to deliver when.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana on 1 year of Andhadhun: Says this film shaped him as an actor

Though many of her films have not performed well at the box office, the actor leaves no stone unturned to do justice with her on-screen characters. Talking about her near projects, Parineeti from a long time was busy shooting in the remake of The Girl On The Train. After completing the shoot, Parineeti will immediately jump onto the shoots of the biopic. Post to which, the actor will also appear in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra’s shocking revelation! Says her possessive ex-boyfriend locked her in bathroom

Moreover, Parineeti will also be seen sharing screens with Ajay Devgn in his film Bhuj: The Pride of India. Lastly, Parineeti was seen in Jabariya Jodi and Kesari with Siddharth Malhotra and Akshay Kumar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App