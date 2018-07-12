Bollywood legendary actress Saira Banu Khan on Thursday took to Twitter page of her husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar and asked their fans to pray for her Kohinoor (Dilip Kumar) good health and happiness. Saira Banu also shared about a marriage function which she had to attend without her Kohinoor (Dilip Kumar)

Legendary actress and wife of Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu Khan has asked fans of veteran actor to pray for her Kohinoor (Dilip Kumar) good health, happiness. Saira Banu posted a number of tweets on Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter page saying the tweets are from Saira Banu Khan. Sahab is doing well. He is resting at home and is truly overwhelmed with your messages of love through every medium possible. Thank you.

Saira Banu said in other tweets that everybody knows that sahab (Dilip Kumar) and she have always loved interacting with our millions of fans and well-wishers and this is something which they have been doing together for the past 52 years.

She further shared that on June 29, 2018, it was one rare occasion for her when she had to attend a social event without her Kohinoor. An emotional Saira Banu while sharing more on the event said that she went for the nikah of Nida, daughter of Asif Farooqui but she felt lonely. However, she overjoyed with the opportunity to bless the couple and interact with other people in the function.

In one of her tweets, Saira Banu asked Dilip Kumar’s well-wishers to keep them in prayers and like they do to pray for their fans. Saira Banu Khan also shared a picture from the nikah of Nida. Take a look.

At the Nikah of Nida Farooqui (but she is not in this photo). -SBK pic.twitter.com/W4lBODNAYV — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 12, 2018

