Sunday, November 24, 2024
Saira Banu Breaks Silence On Divorce From AR Rahman, Here’s What She Said

Soon the couple announced their separation on November 19, a number of media outlets and YouTube channels started spreading baseless rumors.

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman’s estranged wife, Saira Banu, opened up about the divorce amid many rumours and speculations.

On Sunday, in an emotional audio statement about their mutual decision to divorce after 29 years of marriage. Their divorce announcement had shocked the media and sparked a lot of conjecture about what had caused them to split up.

Her Clarifications

Saira has clarified the situation. In her statement, she firmly denied any allegations and reaffirmed her deep respect and love for her former husband. “He is the best man in the world,” she said, calling Rahman an “amazing human being” and emphasizing the trust she has in him.

She made a heartfelt plea to the media to stop speculating about the reasons for their separation, stating that the decision was mutual and should be respected as such.

’Separation Due to medical reason’

Saira further explained that her health had been a significant factor in the separation, revealing that she had been undergoing treatment in Bombay for the past few months. “I wanted to take a break from AR due to medical reasons,” she explained.

She also stressed that despite the difficult circumstances, she continued to have immense admiration and love for Rahman, and reiterated that their decision to part ways was a private matter that should not be subject to public scrutiny.

Throughout the message, Saira urged the media and online platforms to refrain from spreading further negativity, saying, “This is absolutely rubbish. Please stop tarnishing his name.”

She closed her statement by expressing her hopes for privacy during this challenging time, asking for space for both her and Rahman as they navigate this painful chapter in their lives.

AR Rahman reacting to it, send out a legal notice warning those who were spreading false information and requesting that they stop damaging his family’s reputation.

ALSO READ: Boss Ladies of IPL: Kavya Maran, Preity Zinta, and Juhi Chawla Steal the Spotlight at the 2025 Auction in Jeddah

 

Filed under

AR Rahman AR Rahman Divorce Saira Bano
