Saira Banu Hospitalised Due To Medical Emergency; AR Rahman, Resul Pookutty Extend Support

Music maestro AR Rahman’s ex-wife, Saira Banu, was recently hospitalised due to a medical emergency and had to undergo surgery. The news was confirmed through an official statement released by her lawyer, Vandana Shah.

The statement, issued by Vandana Shah and Associates, detailed Saira’s health condition, stating, “A few days ago, Mrs Saira Rahman was hospitalised due to a medical emergency and underwent surgery. During this challenging time, her sole focus is on a speedy recovery.”

Saira Banu’s legal representative also extended gratitude to those who supported her during this period, including AR Rahman, Resul Pookutty, and his wife, Shadia. The statement added, “She deeply appreciates the concern and support from those around her and requests prayers for her well-being from her numerous well-wishers and supporters. Mrs Saira Rahman would also like to express her heartfelt gratitude to her friends from Los Angeles, Resul Pookutty and his wife Shadia, as well as Vandana Shah and Mr Rahman, for their unwavering support during this difficult time. She is truly grateful for their kindness and encouragement.”

Here is the statement:

Additionally, the statement emphasized the need for privacy as she recovers. “Mrs Saira Rahman seeks privacy during this period and expresses gratitude for the understanding from her supporters and well-wishers,” it read.

Saira Banu and AR Rahman made headlines last year when they announced their separation. On November 19, 2024, her lawyer released an official statement confirming the couple’s decision to part ways. The announcement came as a shock to many, given their long-standing marriage.As of now, Saira Banu continues her recovery, with well-wishers extending their prayers and support for her health.

