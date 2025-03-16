Saira Rahman Wishes AR Rahman A Speedy Recovery, Addresses Divorce Speculations

Renowned composer AR Rahman’s estranged wife, Saira Rahman, has extended her heartfelt wishes for his speedy recovery following his recent hospitalization due to dehydration symptoms.

Renowned composer AR Rahman’s estranged wife, Saira Rahman, has extended her heartfelt wishes for his speedy recovery following his recent hospitalization due to dehydration symptoms. In a statement released through her legal team, she also clarified ongoing rumors about their relationship status, urging the media to refrain from referring to her as his ex-wife.

Support and Well-Wishes Amid Rahman’s Health Scare

Saira, who herself is recuperating from a medical procedure, expressed her unwavering support for Rahman during this challenging time. “AR is in my prayers, and I wish him the best of health. In this tough time, I stand by him as I also recover from my surgery and wish him a speedy recovery. We sincerely appreciate the support, love, and prayers of his fans and well-wishers,” she stated. The statement, notably, was signed as ‘Mrs. Saira Rahman.’

Clarification on Relationship Status

Accompanying her statement, Saira also released an audio message addressing media speculation about their marital status. “Hi everyone, this is Saira Rahman here. I wish him a speedy recovery, and mujhe news mila ki unko chest pain hua tha, unka angio hua (I got the news that he had chest pain and underwent an angiogram).”

Reassuring fans about Rahman’s condition, she added, “By the grace of Allah, he is fine now.”

Furthermore, Saira clarified the nature of their separation, emphasizing that they are not officially divorced. “I want to tell you all that we are not officially divorced; we are still husband and wife. It’s just that we are separated because meri tabiyat pichale do saal se sahi nahi thi and main unko jyaada stress nahi dena chahti thi (I wasn’t feeling well for the last two years, and I didn’t want to stress him out).”

She made a heartfelt appeal to the media, saying, “Please, I request all media persons not to address me as his ex-wife. We are separated, but my prayers are always with him.” She also urged Rahman’s family to support him during this period, adding, “I also want to say to everyone, especially to his family, not to give him stress and to take care of him.”

Saira and AR Rahman had announced their separation on November 19, 2024, after 29 years of marriage. According to a statement from Saira’s lawyer, Vandana Shah, the couple’s decision was due to “significant emotional strain” in their relationship. The couple, who tied the knot in 1995, share three children—Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen.

Meanwhile, the Oscar-winning musician has been discharged from Chennai’s Apollo Hospital following a routine check-up. “AR Rahman visited Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road this morning with dehydration symptoms and got discharged after a routine check-up,” stated Dr. RK Venkatasalam, Director of Medical Services.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also provided a health update via Twitter, reassuring fans of Rahman’s well-being. “As soon as I heard the news that Isaipuyal @arrahman had been admitted to the hospital due to ill health, I contacted the doctors and inquired about his health! They said he is fine and will be back home soon! Happy!” he wrote.

As Rahman continues his recovery, fans and well-wishers worldwide send their prayers, hoping to see the musical maestro back in good health soon.

