Nagraj Manjule’s Marathi blockbuster Sairat has achieved unimaginable success ever since its film release. Starring young talents Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar, the film not only emerged as the highest grossing film of the year but also garnered positive reviews from film critics alike. It was this massive success of Sairat that urged Bollywood to adapt the film in Hindi titled as Dhadak starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter last year.

According to the latest reports, Sairat is now going to be remade as a Hindi TV show. The project is in its initial stage and the star cast of the show is yet to be finalised. However, speculation is rife that that veteran tv actor Kamal Narayan Rajvanshi might play the role of antagonist.

The climax of Sairat was tweaked for the Hindi version of the film. Thus, it is yet to be seen how the film will be modified for television viewing experience and keep the audience hooked to the show. Along with the cast, the release date of the show has also not been finalised yet. If the film gets remade in a telly show, it will be one of the firsts in the entertainment industry.

