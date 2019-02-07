Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh who is quite active on the social media has shared a boomerang video to wish all her fans 'Good Morning' on Instagram where she can be seen playing with her expressions. In the video, Akshara Singh looks beautiful as usual. In the caption, Akshara Singh wrote that she misses her elder sister as she is trying to give positive vibes as she wants to spread love.

This video will surely bright up your day and will bring smile on your face. This is not the first time that she has shared a photograph. Ample of times, she has shared the photographs on Instagram. We bring you with various photographs where Akshara Singh can be seen in her various avatars. Whenever, she posts photographs, she has always taken the Internet by storm.

On the work front, she has played the lead roles in movie such as Bhojpuri films such as Satya, Saiyaan Superstar, Maa Tujhhe Salaam, Hum Hai Lootere, Main Hoon Hero No 1, Sajan Chale Sasural: 2, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander, Phir Daulat Ki Jung, among many others. She has also worked in several television shows such as Kaala Tika, Suraputra Karn. The actor was shot to fame from a movie Balma Bihar Wala in the year 2013 with Khesari Lal Yadav.

