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Home > Entertainment News > Saiyaara Composer Tanishk Bagchi Says He’s Still Awaiting Rs 8 Lakh Royalty: ‘Success Came, But They Forgot Who Stood By Them’

Saiyaara Composer Tanishk Bagchi Says He’s Still Awaiting Rs 8 Lakh Royalty: ‘Success Came, But They Forgot Who Stood By Them’

On Saiyaara's first anniversary, music composer Tanishk Bagchi claimed he is yet to receive Rs 8 lakh in royalties for the blockbuster title track. The composer said the experience has changed how he chooses future collaborations.

Tanishk Bagchi (Photo: X)
Tanishk Bagchi (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-07-18 17:35 IST

A year after Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara emerged as one of the biggest box-office successes of 2025, the film has returned to the spotlight for an unexpected reason. Music composer Tanishk Bagchi has claimed that he is still waiting to receive Rs 8 lakh in royalties for the film’s title track despite its massive commercial success. In a detailed Instagram post shared on the film’s first anniversary, the composer said he poured his heart into creating the song but feels let down by the financial outcome.

“This was my first film with YRF Music. I agreed to everything because I believed in the music. I gave this song everything I had,” he wrote.

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‘Rs 8 Lakh Feels Like Peanuts’

Bagchi revealed that almost the entire fee he initially received went into producing the song, including live recordings, mixing and arrangements, leaving him with little personal earnings. According to the composer, the latest royalty statement shows Rs 8 lakh is still pending. “For the amount of work, time and passion I put into this song, Rs 8 lakh feels like peanuts. I genuinely believed a song that reached this scale would have earned much more,” he wrote. Bagchi stressed that his post was not intended to seek sympathy but to highlight the realities faced by music creators even after delivering chart-topping hits.

He also said the experience has changed his perspective on the industry and that he will now work only with producers and filmmakers who value creative professionals. While expressing disappointment, he singled out director Mohit Suri and lyricist Irshad Kamil, saying they continue to have his respect.

Why Saiyaara Was a Landmark Film

Released in July 2025, Saiyaara became one of the biggest success stories of the year. Directed by Mohit Suri and backed by Yash Raj Films, the romantic drama reportedly grossed over Rs 577 crore worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year and among the biggest romantic blockbusters in Indian cinema. The film also launched Ahaan Panday as a leading man while cementing Aneet Padda’s place as one of Bollywood’s most promising young actors. Its soundtrack, particularly the title track composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami, became one of the year’s most-streamed albums and played a major role in the film’s popularity.

As of now, YRF Music has not publicly responded to Bagchi’s claims regarding the pending royalty payment.

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Saiyaara Composer Tanishk Bagchi Says He’s Still Awaiting Rs 8 Lakh Royalty: ‘Success Came, But They Forgot Who Stood By Them’
Tags: SaiyaaraSaiyaara title trackTanishk Bagchi

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Saiyaara Composer Tanishk Bagchi Says He’s Still Awaiting Rs 8 Lakh Royalty: ‘Success Came, But They Forgot Who Stood By Them’

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Saiyaara Composer Tanishk Bagchi Says He’s Still Awaiting Rs 8 Lakh Royalty: ‘Success Came, But They Forgot Who Stood By Them’

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Saiyaara Composer Tanishk Bagchi Says He’s Still Awaiting Rs 8 Lakh Royalty: ‘Success Came, But They Forgot Who Stood By Them’
Saiyaara Composer Tanishk Bagchi Says He’s Still Awaiting Rs 8 Lakh Royalty: ‘Success Came, But They Forgot Who Stood By Them’
Saiyaara Composer Tanishk Bagchi Says He’s Still Awaiting Rs 8 Lakh Royalty: ‘Success Came, But They Forgot Who Stood By Them’
Saiyaara Composer Tanishk Bagchi Says He’s Still Awaiting Rs 8 Lakh Royalty: ‘Success Came, But They Forgot Who Stood By Them’

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