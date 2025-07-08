LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Saiyaara' Trailer Out Now! Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Shine in Mohit Suri's Intense Love Story

The trailer of Saiyaara, a Yash Raj Films production directed by Mohit Suri is out today featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, all set for release on July 18, 2025. The intense love story has sparked online buzz, with fans praising the newcomers’ chemistry.

'Saiyaara' Trailer Release

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 16:35:29 IST

The most anticipated trailer of Ahaan Panday’s  Saiyaara, a Yash Raj Films (YRF) production directed by Mohit Suri is all set to release on 18 July 2025. The teaser of the film was dropped on xyz and now the release of the trailer is generating widespread buzz. 

Starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film promises a soul-stirring narrative of love, passion, and heartbreak.

‘Saiyaara’ Official Trailer Releases, Fans Say Its Giving Aashiqui 3

After a month of dropping the teaser, YRf has now dropped the official trailer of the film, with the caption, “Flawed, imperfect people make for perfect love stories… experience a love story so pure that it heals your heart…  #SaiyaaraTrailer OUT NOW! #Saiyaara releasing in theatres on 18th July..

The trailer opens with Ahaan’s peak character moment as a rebellious Krish Kapoor. The two minutes and 43 seconds trailer gives a sneak peek into the sweet, painful, heartbreaking but deep love story of Krish Kapoor and Vaani.

A love story between a singer and a song writer, what can be better, the fans are totally in awe after seeing the couple’s chemistry.

Netizens and Critics Rave About the Trailer

The trailer has sparked an online frenzy, with fans and critics expressing awe at its intensity and the newcomers’ performances. From You Tube to Instagram, fans are going crazy over Ahaan’s electrifying performance and flooding the  comment section with love and praise.

Social media reactions include comments like “Goosebumps,” “Superb trailer,”  “Ahaan,, what a debut!” and many fans  are already predicting that this film is going to be a hit.

Further fans have drawn parallels between Aashiqui 2 and Saiyaara, with reactions like, “honestly saying that this movie deserves the title AASHIQUE 3” and “Saiyaara give Sun rha h na tu vibe, heart emojis.”

YRF’s Big Bet on New Talent

Yash Raj Films, under Aditya Chopra’s mentorship, has groomed Ahaan Panday for over six years, ensuring he was ready for this high-stakes debut. Aneet Padda, handpicked by YRF, adds to the studio’s legacy of launching iconic heroines. 

Ahaan Panday,makes a striking Bollywood debut as Krish Kapoor, a singer with a passionate and rebellious persona. Ahaan has already made a huge fandom with his seconds of screen presence in the newly released trailer. 

Aneet Padda, known for her role in the acclaimed show *Big Girls Don’t Cry*, steps into Bollywood as Vaani, a gifted lyricist who collaborates with Krish. Her innocent yet layered portrayal complements Ahaan’s intensity, creating a magnetic on-screen chemistry.

Also Read: Neena Gupta Teases Exciting Twists in Panchayat 5 Despite Script Leak Stirring Fans

