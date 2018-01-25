Supermodel and Indian actor Saiyami Kher made her acting debut in Rakesh Omprakash Mehra's directoral Mirzya opposite Anil Kapoor's son Harshvardhan Kapoor. Before venturing into acting, Saiyami was a kingfisher model and also endorsed brands like Levis, L'Oreal and Pantaloons among many other. She is also the daughter of former Miss India Uttara Mhatre Kher. Check out 35 hot, sexy and beautiful photos of Saiyami Kher.

Model turned actress Saiyami Kher made her acting debut in the Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s film Mirzya based on Punjabi folklore Mirza Sahiban opposite Harshvardhan Kapoor. She is the granddaughter of yesteryear actress Usha Kiran and the niece of Tanvi Azmi. Her mother Uttara Mhatre Kher is a former Miss India. Before venturing into acting, Saiyami paved her way to path of success as a Kingfisher supermodel and endorsed several brands like L’Oreal, Pantaloons, Levis and Idee prestigious eyewear among many others.

Despite gaining critical acclaim, the film failed to do wonders on the box office but Saiyami definitely caught the attention of audiences and won their hearts with her dreamy looks and mesmerizing persona. Recently, she was also seen walking the Lakme Fashion Week runway for the ace designer Nachiket Barve. The diva is already an internet sensation and has been turning up the heat with her oh-so-hot photoshoots and flaunting her curvaceous body. From Hello magazine, GQ to Filmfare, Saiyani has graced the cover feature of every leading fashion magazine.

