Model turned actress Saiyami Kher made her acting debut in the Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s film Mirzya based on Punjabi folklore Mirza Sahiban opposite Harshvardhan Kapoor. She is the granddaughter of yesteryear actress Usha Kiran and the niece of Tanvi Azmi. Her mother Uttara Mhatre Kher is a former Miss India.  Before venturing into acting, Saiyami paved her way to path of success as a Kingfisher supermodel and endorsed several brands like L’Oreal, Pantaloons, Levis and Idee prestigious eyewear among many others.

Despite gaining critical acclaim, the film failed to do wonders on the box office but Saiyami definitely caught the attention of audiences and won their hearts with her dreamy looks and mesmerizing persona. Recently, she was also seen walking the Lakme Fashion Week runway for the ace designer Nachiket Barve. The diva is already an internet sensation and has been turning up the heat with her oh-so-hot photoshoots and flaunting her curvaceous body. From Hello magazine, GQ to Filmfare, Saiyani has graced the cover feature of every leading fashion magazine.

Needless to say, Saiyani is the rising star of India that has charmed the youth with her incredible looks. Here are 35 hot, sexy and beautiful photos of Saiyami Kher that will make you want her to grace the silver screen yet again. 

Saiyami Kher knows how to get a super sexy shot.

Saiyami Kher turns up the temperatures in a black embellished bodysuit.
Saiyami Kher aces the sporty sexy look.
Mesmerised? Saiyami Kher looks like a goddess in a black bodysuit paired with sneakers.
Saiyami Kher’s beautiful eyes do all the talking.
Saiyami Kher steals hearts with her boho look.
Saiyami Kher steals hearts in her ethnic look.
Saiyami Kher rocks a business casual look with a floral pant suit.
Saiyami Kher looks breathtaking in her stunning gown.
Naturally curvy? Yes please. Saiyami Kher flaunts her beautiful hair.
Saiyami Kher sets the temperatures soaring at a beach.
Saiyami Kher mesmerises her fans with her simple looks.
Saiyami Kher looks like a goth princess in her latest photoshoot.

