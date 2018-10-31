Sajid Khan on Wednesday responded to Indian Film And Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) notice which was issued following a series of sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by 4 women. Sajid denied all the allegation saying that not only the allegations had done irreparable harm to his career but have caused a deal of pain to his mother and his sister.

Weeks after the Indian Film And Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) issued a show cause notice to director Sajid Khan following a series of sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by 4 women, he has responded apologising to the association for the embarrassment he has caused to the body due to the alleged accusations against him. Sajid has denied all the allegations terming them as false.

Replying to the show cause notice, he said that not only the allegations had done irreparable harm to his career but have caused a deal of pain to his mother and his sister. He extended full corporation to the body stressing them not to form any one-sided judgement.

After Sajid’s reply, the IFTDA has scheduled a meeting on November 1, between Sajid and the members of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the body. He body issued a statement saying that they had fixed a meeting of IFDTA ICC at their office to hear Sajid for the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Act enquiry. The enquiry will be based on natural justice and the alleged harasser is given a chance to prove his case before any disciplinary action is taken.

The president of the body, Ashoke Pandit, speaking about the complaint against Sajid said that they have received 4 complaints against Sajid, which the ICC committee felt serious. He said that keeping in view the gravity of the charges, it was important to hear Sajid’s side before any action is taken.

Pandit said that IFDTA have taken the issue very seriously but at the same time they will not allow anybody to misuse the law. Worth mentioning is that a similar meeting has been scheduled for Alok Nath, who has been accused by director Vinta Nanda of sexual harassment.

