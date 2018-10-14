As the MeToo movement catalysed rapidly in our country, many Bollywood renowned personalities have been accused of sexual misconduct. Popular filmmaker Sajid Khan also got accused by 3 women of sexual misconduct. Followed by this, the lead actor Akshay Kumar stopped the shooting of the film saying that he cannot work with people who are alleged of such a sin. And now, the producers announced the news of Farhad Samji taking over the directorial responsibilities. Here's what we know:

In the wake of influential movement MeToo, many Bollywood renowned personalities have been accused of sexual misconduct and several others are taking a stand to boycott the culprits. In a similar emerging case, filmmaker Sajid Khan got accused by two actors of the film industry for sexually harassing them. The director was currently working for his Housefull franchise’s 4th instalment. But in the turn of events, the lead actor Akshay Kumar stopped the shooting of the film saying that he cannot work with people who are alleged of such a sin.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar demanded the movie to be put on hold until the case is cleared and as a result, on Friday the makers informed about pausing the shoots.

Now, the news of Sajid Khan being replaced by filmmaker Farhad Samji is surfacing on the internet. The makers of Houseful 4 announced on this Saturday that Farhad Samji will be donning the director’s hat after the exit of Sajid Khan from the movie. Farhad Samji is a familiar name with Housefull franchise as he has earlier directed the Housefull 3 along with his brother Sajid Samji.

The 4th part of blockbuster Housefull4 will be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under the name of his production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Earlier, the accused director Sajid Khan also announced the news of his departure after he faced allegations from several Bollywood female actors and a journalist. After the emergence of this case, he himself stepped out from the movie saying that it’s his moral responsibility and he is signing off from the directorial post until he allays all the allegations.

Here’s his tweet:

