The makers of Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming film Sajjan Singh Rangoot have unveiled another intriguing poster of the much-awaited film. In the poster, a warrior Diljit Dosanjh is carrying his fellow-soldier on his back and his expressions show how he is never going to give up hope and keep moving forward no matter how hard are the circumstances. Diljit Dosanjh will be seen opposite to his co-star Sunanda Sharma, a renowned Punjabi singer. Sunanda will mark the debut her filmy career in this movie. Diljit looks like a promising warrior in the Punjabi film. The trailer of the film was launched on February 6 and it garnered a lot of attention all thanks to Diljit’s phenomenal performance.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share another poster of one of the most anticipated Punjabi film of this year and wrote, “This looks IMPRESSIVE… New poster of Punjabi film #SajjanSinghRangroot… Stars Diljit Dosanjh… Directed by Pankaj Batra… 23 March 2018 release… #Rangroot.” The film is slated to release on March 23. The film is said to be singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s dream project. This would be the very first time that any Pollywood film will have British actors playing key roles.

Sajjan Singh Rangroot’ which has been written by Gurpreet Singh Palhadi, the movie pays a tribute to the sacrifice that the Indian Army made during the World War I. Sajjan Singh Rangroot’s is being shot in England. The movie, which is based on World War 1 portrays Diljit and a horde of other actors as Sikh soldiers who took part in World War 1. Diljit, Pankaj Batra and others involved in the movie have been regularly posting pictures of the movie. This had generated immense curiosity amongst Pollywood followers.