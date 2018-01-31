Sajjan Singh Rangroot first look poster: Singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is known for his versatility, is currently gearing up for his forthcoming film titled Sajjan Singh Rangroot took to Twitter Diljit Dosanjh will be seen opposite to his co-star Sunanda Sharma, a renowned Punjabi singer. Sunanda will mark the debut her filmy career in this movie. Diljit looks like a promising warrior in the Punjabi film.

Multi-talented artist Diljit Dosanjh, who last year announced the release date of his upcoming movie based on World War I titled ‘Sajjan Singh Rangroot,’ has now shared the first look poster from the film on Twitter. The Punjabi singer, who continues to rise in the film industry and gain fame, took to his Twitter account to share the first look poster of the film. The film will hit theatres on Friday, March 23, 2018. Diljit Dosanjh will be seen opposite to his co-star Sunanda Sharma, a renowned Punjabi singer. Sunanda will mark the debut her filmy career in this movie. Diljit looks like a promising warrior in the Punjabi film. Also, the trailer of the film will be launched on February 6.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the first look poster of one of the most anticipated Punjabi film of this year and wrote, “First look poster of Punjabi film #SajjanSinghRangroot… Stars Diljit Dosanjh… Directed by Pankaj Batra… Trailer on 6 Feb 2018… 23 March 2018 release… #Rangroot.” The film is said to be singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s dream project. This would be the very first time that any Pollywood film will have British actors playing key roles.

First look poster of Punjabi film #SajjanSinghRangroot… Stars Diljit Dosanjh… Directed by Pankaj Batra… Trailer on 6 Feb 2018… 23 March 2018 release… #Rangroot pic.twitter.com/6qeNc0KkHw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 31, 2018

Sajjan Singh Rangroot’ which has been written by Gurpreet Singh Palhadi, the movie pays a tribute to the sacrifice that the Indian Army made during the World War I. Sajjan Singh Rangroot’s is being shot in England. The movie, which is based on World War 1 portrays Diljit and a horde of other actors as Sikh soldiers who took part in World War 1. Diljit, Pankaj Batra and others involved in the movie have been regularly posting pictures of the movie. This had generated immense curiosity amongst Pollywood followers.