A celebrated name in the Punjabi film industry, Diljit Dosanjh, who is known for his spectacular acting skills, is back on screen with a spine-chilling performance in his upcoming film ‘Sajjan Singh Rangoot’. Helmed by Pankaj Batra, the film is a fictionalised account of the struggles and bravery of the warriors of Lahore regiment who are at a war with an outnumbered army of Germans during the World War I. In the beginning of the three-minute long trailer, Diljit Dosanjh emotionally remarks that he couldn’t sleep the entire night because all he could see was the faces of the martyred soldiers.

Diljit Dosanjh then asks his Subedar Sahib (essayed by Yograj Singh), “Will the blood they shed during the war be valued?” but sadly his answer find no response. Despite facing problems like food shortage, no medicines to watching their fellow soldiers lose their lives in front of their eyes; the undying spirit of the regiment will definitely fill your heart with sense of pride. The trailer also gives a glimpse of renowned Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma, who will be making her acting debut in the film. Earlier, Diljit Dosanjh had said in a statement, “I feel blessed to be a part of this prestigious project. It is indeed my dream project and is closest to my heart.”

Sajjan Singh Rangoot, written by Gurpreet Singh Palhadi has been generating a lot of curiosity in the Pollywood film industry. Starring Yograj Singh, Jarnail Singh, Jagjeet Sandhu and Dheeraj, the film has been slated for a theatrical release on March 23rd, 2018, which also marks the death anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Watch the trailer of Sajjan Singh Rangroot here: