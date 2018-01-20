Ramayana maker Ramanand Sagar’s great granddaughter Sakshi Chopra is setting the internet on fire with all her sexy and bold photos. Earlier, the 19-year-old Sakshi Chopra took the internet with her hot bikini photos. Sizzling Sakshi praises all her admirers and is proud to get millions of them but at the same time she also got slut-shamed for posting her body revealing photos. However, haters could not stop Sakshi from sharing her bikini photos as the hot diva slamming all the rumour mongers has recently posted an Instagram video in yet another bikini picture. The poser looks like a Hollywood celebrity and nails it every time with her style statement.
The hot chic is equally talented as she is a trained singer from Trinity College, London and posted few of her song videos. Her admirers also clicked million thumbs up for the cover music of Nina Simone’s classic hit Feeling Good. The witty celeb knows it well to flaunt her perfect curves which is quite obvious from her Instagram posts in swimsuits and catchy-coloured bikinis. Check out Sakshi Chopra’s hot, sexy, and most beautiful Instagram photos and know why she is a sensation.
The human body is beautiful. Every part. Male/female. You can call me cheap, all kinds of names. I don't give a fuck. I am happy. I do what makes me happy & I suggest you do the same. If your happiness lies in covering up, do it. Do what makes you YOU. I feel confident. NOT ASHAMED. Not one bit. Don't bash what you hate, promote what you love. #bodypositivity 🌙stockings from @kwalityvogue
I remember asking my mother @tachisagar to buy me my first ever bikini, I was only 11 years old & wanted one super badly, said I wouldn't swim without it. She was apprehensive at first, but I took her to the shop & they showed her about 7 different options very casually saying kids buy these all the time – that's how I got my first. Over the years of growing up I realised my passion was music & sought inspiration from women like @pink Everyone had a "problem" with what I wore, if not my mom – my dad, or mum's brother's – it felt like everyone had a say in what I wanted to wear but it was MY life. I still wore what I wanted. At times I did feel alone, so much judgment only for what I cover my body with – why? Don't you see me for more than what I wear? I asked them. But it was always, "it's not your age – blah blah" by the time I was 14, I was posting pictures on facebook (the old Instagram) & everyone had a problem with what I posted, "it's too revealing" "cheap" "cover up" "how can you post this? Does your mom know?" throughout the age of 14-15-16, I dealt with a lot of Slut shaming from my own friends, people at school, some family members – everywhere I looked, I saw disapproval. Still, I thought to myself – if women like @pink can dress the way they please & have an "I don't give a fuck" attitude, why should I be bothered? I always chased my happiness like people chased me down. But I kept going. I encountered many incidents where women themselves told me "why are you even wearing this? Might as well be naked" – I was wearing a crop top & was told so by the security check lady before I entered the metro – I made a scene, filed a complaint & my mother supported me through it all – it took her a while to understand but she accepted me & has been there for me through thick & thin. Then, when I turned 17-18 I started posting photos on Instagram, started gaining a lot followers, working with brands I love, even making money! Everything I post, the way I dress – I always did it for me. I wanted to be & dress a certain way, none of this was to please anyone. Today, with half a million followers by my side – I don't feel alone anymore. Thank u for 500k
