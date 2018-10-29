Sakshi Malik is a gorgeous Indian model who is currently aspiring to be an actor. The hot and happening diva shot to fame with her appearance in Bom Diggy Diggy song of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that released this year. She came to limelight with her sexy moves in the song and later became an internet sensation.

Sakshi Malik is a gorgeous Indian model who is currently aspiring to be an actor. The hot and happening diva shot to fame with her appearance in Bom Diggy Diggy song of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that released this year. She came to limelight with her sexy moves in the song and later became an internet sensation. Even though Sakshi got featured for just a song, she rocked her appearance in a way that people swayed over her sizzling avatar. Gradually, the youth titled her as the National crush of our country because of the massive popularity she gained. Sakshi initiated her career as a model and later paved her way into Bollywood with her cameo in Kartik Aaryan-Nushrat Bharucha starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

The stunning model was born in New Delhi and later went to the city of dreamers Mumbai to boost her career. Sakshi Malik has been working as a Toabh Model for a long time now. Enjoying a massive fan-following of 1 million on Instagram, Sakshi Malik is one of the bombshells of Bollywood that if given a chance, will rise high. Sakshi Malik has been a part of many big brands like Nykaa, PC Jewellers, Freshlook, Faces Canada, etc.

Not just this, for her fresh and exquisite looks, she even got featured in a famous Punjabi video ‘Kudiye Snapchat Waliye. Here are some of the most sizzling stills from her Instagram gallery:

