Television’s most loved and appreciated actor Sakshi Tanwar delighted her fans after she revealed that she has adopted a baby girl lately. Calling her the blessing of Goddess Lakshmi, the actor has given her a perfect name Dityaa, another name for Goddess Lakshmi. Sakshi’s bundle of joy is soon to turn 9 months old and the actor feels that it is one of the greatest moments of her life. In an interview with the Times of India, Sakshi revealed that Dityaa is the answer to all her prayers and she feels blessed to have her in life.

Sakshi made her debut on the television screens with the soap Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki and later she registered her name in her fan’s heart with her iconic role in Bade Ache Lagte Hain. Last year, the actor made her Bollywood debut with the film Dangal, although her screen time was brief, the actor gathered applauds for her fine acting.

With the adoption, Sakshi has proved that decision like these make you a great person. This shows that how strong she is and there is no doubt about the fact that the actor has set an inspiration for most of the women out there.

Also, she is not the only Bollywood actor who has adopted a baby girl. Sushmita Sen, an inspirational being and a great actor is a mother of two and both of them are adopted.

Sunny Leone, Karan Johar and Tushar Kapoor are also among the few celebrities who are the proud parents of their adopted children.

