Salaam E Ishq: Krystle D Souza and Rithvik Dhanjani are taking social media storm with their dance performance on Zee Tv's show Salaam E Ishq. The duo performed on songs like Illegal Weapon, Garmi and Dus Bahane 2.0.

Salaam E Ishq: The month of love might be over but the celebration of love is certainly not. On February 29 and March 1, the best of best talents of the Indian Telly Industry came under one roof for a 2 hour long entertaining show to treat the audience with some blockbuster performances and memorable moments. Among many performances, Krystle D’sSouza and Rithvik Dhanjani stuck out the most with their sizzling chemistry and jaw-dropping dance moves. Their dance performance was so appreciated by the celebrities and fans that videos of their act are now going viral on social media.

In the video, Krystle D’Souza and Rithvik Dhanjani can be seen performing on a medley of songs like Illegal Weapon, Garmi and Dus Bahane 2.0. From lifts, body waves to hook-steps, their performance had every element to garner loud applause. While Krystle is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a neon green top styled with a black jacket, tasselled shorts and boots, Rithvik is looking dapper in an all-black outfit styled with a neon purple jacket.

Along with Krystle D’Souza and Rithvik Dhanjani, other celebrities raised the temperatures and love quotient with their performances were Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha and Krishna Kaul among many others.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: Anurag accepts Sneha is Mr Bajaj, Prerna’s child

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Trisha’s case witness gets killed

Take a look at the videos of Krystle D’sSouza, Rithvik Dhanjani’s dance performance here:

On the work front, Krystle D’Souza was recently seen playing the lead in Alt Balaji’s web series Fitrat. She is currently busy shooting for her debut Bollywood film Chehre, in which she will share the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. Meanwhile, Rithvik Dhanjani was recently seen hosting season 3 of Super Dancer.

Also Read: Beyhadh 2: New entry in Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang show? Beyhadh2ShouldStay trends!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App