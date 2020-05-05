Coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world at a standstill. With the rise in the number of cases each passing day, the anxiety and fear among the people are increasing. Though the government is leaving no stone unturned to control the spread of the virus, the war against COVID-19 is getting difficult every day. Though many are finding it difficult to stay at home, many are risking their own lives outside to save others. From doctors, medical staff, policemen, Indian army to civil workers, everyone is contributing to this battle.

In order to thank all the frontline workers and to pay tribute, the entire film industry came together by dedicating songs, music videos, and poems. From Salman Khan’s Pyaar Korona, Akshay Kumar’s Teri Mitti, Ajay Devgn’s Thahar Ja, the actors, and the producers found the musical route the best to thank the coronawarriors.

Recently, Rashami Desai also collaborated for a special coronavirus song titled as Salmaan Hai sung by Ankit Tiwari. The song is dedicated to all the frontline warriors who are fighting the battle to save the other citizens of the country. The song is composed by Sayam and Mohit also features other actors like Aanchal Khurana, Gaurav Bajaj, Farnaaz Shetty, Vaishali Takker, Ankita Khare, Balraj Syal, Shafaq Naaz and many more.

Also Read: Pataal Lok trailer: Backed by Anushka Sharma, Amazon Prime’s latest offering starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi starrer will keep you hooked

Further, Rashami Desai revealed that she is very happy to be a part of the project as this comes as a big opportunity to thank people for fighting on their behalf outside. Rashami Desai said that it is a crucial time for the entire nation and everyone should pay special attention to their health by taking all precautions and following rules. Further, Ankit Tiwari also opened up about the song and said that the biggest challenge for the song was the set-up as he didn’t had one at his residence. He further recorded the song at his neighbour’s place.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App