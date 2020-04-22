Recently reports were doing rounds which said that Salim Khan is seen walking on Bandra Bandstand, to which Salim Khan has now admitted, he said that he goes for a walk there but only because of medical reasons. Read the full article to know more.

The Novel Coronavirus is claiming lives at a high rate nowadays, many countries have announced lockdown to beat the pandemic and to keep their citizens safe from it. Every country is taking possible measures to keep the virus at a minimum. India is also taking every possible measure and is under its second lockdown, the government is taking all the precautions in spite of that the situation is becoming worst day by day. The government as requested people to stay indoors and do not go out until and unless it’s absolutely necessary. Currently, there are reports of Salim Khan, father of Salman Khan doing rounds for some while now which says that he is taking walks along the Bandra Bandstand.

The actor and writer Salim Khan opened up about it and said that he needs to take a walk despite the lockdown because of some medical reasons. In an interview Salim said, that he ha been advised by the doctor to continue his walk as he is having back issues, he sais, he has been walking for the last 40 years so his doctor told him that if he suddenly stops now he may face major back issues.

He said that he also has a pass issued by the government till 30 April, he is also following all the norms possible. He even said that he is a law-abiding citizen, it is just because of the medical reasons that he needs to walk around. Though he is not the only one who is walking around, there are other people as well but people only pick up on people like him as they are celebrities. Many people come there with their pets for a walk but nobody reports about them. He concluded it by saying that he is taking all the precautionary measures which one needs to.

