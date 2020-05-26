On the occasion of Eid this year, Salim Khan and Salman Khan exchanged greetings on phone due to coronavirus lockdown.

This year’s Eid was unlike any other Eid for the Khans. Along with coronavirus lockdown restrictions, there was no Eid film release, Salman Khan wasn’t at home and no delicacies were prepared. In a recent interview with a news portal, Salman Khan’s father and veteran writer Salim Khan opened up about the festivities at his residence. He said that the superstar is spending a lot of time in his farmhouse in Panvel. They exchanged greetings on the phone this Eid and are constantly in touch with each other.

When asked if any special delicacy was prepared on the occasion of Eid, Salim Khan said that not at all. They all had regular home food. On being asked what he did all day, Salim Khan said that he followed his regular routine. Woke up early, went out for a morning walk and did all the things that he does on a normal day.

Salim Khan and his wife Salma has been observing the lockdown from their residence in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Salman Khan is stationed at his Panvel farmhouse alongside his sister and her family, Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, Walusha D Souza among others.

On the occasion of Eid, Salman Khan couldn’t release his much-anticipated film Radhe alongside Disha Patani. However, he did manage to treat his fans with a brand new song titled Bhai Bhai. Bhai Bhai marks his third song release amid lockdown after Pyaar Karona and Tere Bina. Salman Khan also launched a new brand titled Frsh on the eve of Eid. The first product to be launched under Frsh would be hand sanitisers, considering the need of the hour.

