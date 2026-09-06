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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Salman Bhai Ke Samne Bhi Aise The’: Samay Raina Roasts Ashneer Grover On India’s Got Latent

‘Salman Bhai Ke Samne Bhi Aise The’: Samay Raina Roasts Ashneer Grover On India’s Got Latent

Samay Raina roasted Ashneer Grover over his Salman Khan feud on India’s Got Latent. Ashneer also revealed what trolls told him after his Bigg Boss 18 confrontation.

Samay Raina Roasts Ashneer Grover (Image: YouTube)
Samay Raina Roasts Ashneer Grover (Image: YouTube)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-09-06 21:14 IST

Samay Raina’s latest India’s Got Latent Season 2 episode featuring Rakhi Sawant, Ashneer Grover, Kushagra Srivastava and Balraj Ghai is finally out, and one of the most talked-about moments came when Samay brought up Ashneer’s old confrontation with Salman Khan.

While introducing Ashneer, Samay joked about him looking unusually nervous and then connected it to his appearance on Bigg Boss 18, where Salman had publicly questioned several claims made by the entrepreneur.

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What Did Samay Raina Say To Ashneer Grover?

Samay began by teasing Ashneer over his body language and said, “Sehme se lag rahe ho yaar.”

He then followed it up with another dig: “Salman bhai ke samne bhi aise the aap.”

The joke immediately took viewers back to Ashneer’s much-discussed Bigg Boss 18 appearance. Samay did not stop there. He added another punchline, saying, “Ashneer ji ne bahut saare unicorn banaye hain aur Salman bhai ne inki ghodi.” Ashneer laughed along and responded without appearing uncomfortable.

What Did Ashneer Grover Say About Salman Khan?

Reacting to the jokes, Ashneer revealed that trolls had once predicted Salman would eventually invite him to his farmhouse after their confrontation. He said, “Troller bahut bole, ‘Ab tu dekh, ab tereko Salman apne farmhouse bulayega.’ Bulaya nahi yaar kabhi.” The remark drew laughs and became one of the episode’s most shareable moments.

Samay Raina Takes Another Dig At Ashneer

Later in the episode, during a discussion about investing in a robot, Samay once again joked about Ashneer’s decision-making.

He said, “Agar itna dimaag hota inme toh Bigg Boss mein nahi aate ye toh.”

Ashneer quickly hit back with, “Itna dimaag hota toh yahan bhi nahi aata.”

The exchange showed that Ashneer was willing to take the jokes in stride and play along with Samay’s roast-heavy style.

What Happened Between Ashneer Grover And Salman Khan?

The controversy began after Ashneer spoke publicly about BharatPe’s past deal with Salman Khan and discussed the actor’s endorsement fee. When Ashneer appeared on Bigg Boss 18 in 2024, Salman confronted him over those remarks, questioned some of the figures he had mentioned and disputed his claim that they had personally met.

Ashneer apologised during the episode, but later said the confrontation had been turned into “unnecessary drama”.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Premiere: Nagarjuna Returns With ‘Dasavatharam’ Theme — Contestants, Agnipariksha, Where To Watch And More

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‘Salman Bhai Ke Samne Bhi Aise The’: Samay Raina Roasts Ashneer Grover On India’s Got Latent
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‘Salman Bhai Ke Samne Bhi Aise The’: Samay Raina Roasts Ashneer Grover On India’s Got Latent
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‘Salman Bhai Ke Samne Bhi Aise The’: Samay Raina Roasts Ashneer Grover On India’s Got Latent
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