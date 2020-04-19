A video of Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur is making rounds on the Internet as he accidentally bumps into the live session of her's, which left her embarrassed. With that fans get to know that Lulia is also staying with Salman's family in Panvel farmhouse.

After the nationwide lockdown was announced, actor Salman Khan with his family members got stuck in their Panvel farmhouse. From there, he shared informative videos about the COVID-19, however, a video of him went viral where he accidentally appears into the live session of rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur! Yes, you all read it right.

In the video, Lulia was engaged in the Live chat session, midst of all, Salman Khan in curiosity sneaks up to the camera, and as she releases that he is in the room, she signals him to moves away from the screen. However, this moment made her embarrassed as well as made her blush, she gave a sheepish smile to him and continues with the live chat.

With this, it also confirms that she is also staying in Panvel farmhouse with his family. Earlier also Lulia shared some of her horse-riding videos on Instagram. Its been long time, the gossips are milling in Bollywood about their dating, but none of them confirmed the news. The duo was also appeared in various award nights and mention each other just friends.

Watch Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur’s video:

Talking about Salman’s bit in the COVID-relief, the actor has already done his part by transferring 3000 Rs to the accounts of 25,000 daily wage workers, the news has been confirmed by FWICE.

The actor also shared an informative video explaining the importance of social distancing, he even said this no time to show bravery as it can put their family and others’ life at risk.

