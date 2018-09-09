Recently, after teaching Ahil some boxing moves, a video of Salman Khan sharing his painting skills with his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's son has gone viral on social media. In the video, Salman Khan can be seen teaching Ahil how to paint.

Bollywood’s Sikandar Salman Khan’s love for children is something that even the world knows. A few months back, in an Instagram video that went viral, Salman Khan was seen cutely boxing it out with his nephew Ahil. Recently, after teaching Ahil some boxing moves, a video of Salman Khan sharing his painting skills with his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s son has gone viral on social media. In the video, Salman Khan can be seen teaching Ahil how to paint. Adorable Ahil is seen playing cutely will on the colours on a canvas while Salman Khan can be seen lying on the floor.

The viral video has clearly given out a cute little chemistry between Ahil and his macho Mamu, Salman Khan. The video of Ahil’s first painting on canvas escapade with Salman Khan was shared by Arpita Khan Sharma on her Instagram account.

Earlier, a video of Salman Khan and Ahil where the two were seen boxing also went viral on social media. The video was shared just a few moments before Sultan was about to hit the screens.

Salman Khan who was earlier seen in Race3 will now be seen in Bharat opposite Katrina Kaif. The film which is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar will be releasing in 2019.

Apart from shooting for Bharat, Salman Khan was also hosting the television show Dus ka Dum. Bigg Boss 12 which will soon be aired on Colors TV will have Salman Khan as its host. The show will be aired from September 16.

