Salman Khan Dabangg 3: Salman Khan the megastar of Bollywood is known for doing things in his own Dabangg way and again he proved that the star has an X factor by riding ATV bike through the crowded streets of Mumbai to reach the sets of Dabangg 3. The star posted this video in which he can be seen riding the bike through the lanes of Mumbai.

During the video, it can be clearly seen that Salman fans left no chance to get a click with him, the video till now garnered 2,993,431 views and thousands of lovable comments by Salman fans. In the video Salman can be seen donning a comfy all-black casual look and completed his look with a cap. No doubt Salman is the one and the only star who is humble yet Dabangg in every possible way.

On the professional front, Salman is currently busy with the shooting of the third installment of Dabangg. The shooting has been done in some parts of Maheshwar, Pune, Rajasthan and Mumbai. Salman fans also celebrated nine years of Dabangg by sharing dialogues and posters of the film. With that #9IconicYEarsofDabangg was trending on social media. Salman in the year 2019 can be seen in 2 big-budget films like Dabangg 3 and Satellite Shankar. Hence it is proved that Salman is the only tiger in Bollywood with a swag in him.

Watch the video here:

Salman also notified his fans by sharing a video in which he says Swagat Toh Karo Humara. The video was captioned: Aa Rahe Hain! Chulbul Robinhood Pandey. Theek 100 din baad #100DaystoDabangg3, with the first look it seems fans are super excited to watch the movie.

